Longtime Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr. of New Jersey dies at 87

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Longtime Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr. of New Jersey has died at the age of 87.

His death was announced on his X account on Wednesday morning:

"It is with deep sadness that we announce that Bill Pascrell Jr., our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away this morning. As our United States Representative, Bill fought to his last breath to return to the job he cherished and to the people he loved. Bill lived his entire life in Paterson and had an unwavering love for the city he grew up in and served. He is now at peace after a lifetime devoted to our great nation America."

Pascrell was an Army veteran and former high school history teacher who did not get into politics until later in life.

The Democrat was elected mayor of Paterson at the age of 53 and then Congress seven years later.

While in Washington, he led a successful mission to designate Paterson's Great Falls as a component of the National Park System and secured funding for the Route 46 corridor and New Jersey Transit projects.

He was the second-oldest member of the House.

Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey released a statement:

"My heart is breaking right now. What profound sadness falls upon New Jersey for the loss of Bill Pascrell. I miss him and give all the love and strength I can muster to his family and community."

Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. released the following statement:

"Bill Pascrell embodied the spirit of New Jersey. He was relentless fighting for his community. As a first son of Paterson, he never forgot where he came from, leaving an indelible mark on North Jersey as a mayor, a public-school teacher, an assemblyman, and a congressman who never, ever backed down from doing what was right. Bill was a fierce champion for the working class, always standing up for the little guy, fighting to ensure that New Jersey families got a fair shake-whether on the factory floor, in the classroom, or at the doctor's office. Beyond his dedication, Bill was one of the funniest, most entertaining people you could ever meet. He was my friend and I was his."

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.

