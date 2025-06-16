'Love, Nana': NY Yankees honor all-star grandma serving young families with care packages

The New York Yankees are honoring non-profit "Love, Nana" and its 87-year-old founder, Joan Hyland, as they kick off the 16th edition of HOPE Week (Helping Others Persevere & Excel).

Retired nurse and grandmother Joan Hyland started non-profit "Love, Nana" to create gift bundles of baby clothes for families in need throughout Long Island and the surrounding boroughs.

"Through collaboration with local hospitals, social ministries, and schools, we ensure that every bundle reaches the hands of a family who needs it most," the organization's information page reads.

"Love, Nana" donates more than 2,000 bundles of gently used baby clothing, books, and accessories every year to families in need. Hyland started the organization during the COVID-19 pandemic, creating care packages for families in need and working with the BackYard Players & Friends, an organization started by Hyland's daughters that provides programming for teens and young adults with developmental disabilities.

"When you have nothing, you have nothing, and most people don't know what that's like ... I thought if I give something that looks like a present, that the family wouldn't be insulted by it. Whatever is in that bag is the very best I can put together," Hyland said.

Each day during HOPE Week, the Yankees reach out to an individual, family or organization worthy of recognition and support, culminating in a moment of recognition at Yankee Stadium during a Yankees game.

On Monday, Joan sorted and folded clothing with Yankees players.

"Knowing how much it means to the families, especially those in need, that don't get a chance to have a lot of clothes ... getting a little package like this when you come home, it means the world," Yankees captain Aaron Judge said.

