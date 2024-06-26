NYPD looking for men who attacked 58-year-old woman with baseball bat on Lower East Side

Anthony Carlo has details on the woman attacked by two bat-weilding assailants in Manhattan.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects who attacked a woman with a baseball bat in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just after 2 p.m. in front of 37 Monroe St.

The 58-year-old victim said she was walking when two people approached her and hit her several times.

Video from the incident shows the victim being socked in the back of the head, cornered and beaten with the bat.

The two attackers, dressed in all black, showed no mercy as they pummeled the woman steps from her job after she left work at a senior day care center.

The victim's sister is petrified.

"We feel very insecure after this incident," she said. "We are very scared of walking on the street at night. Now even day time."

The victim was taken to New York Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital with bruises to her leg and swelling to her head.

She is now recovering at her daughter's home.

"She's still in pain - huge pain," her daughter said. "She can't walk, she felt dizzy, I left the house early this morning -- I didn't have a chance to talk to her yet. Last I could see her legs were swollen."

The victim is described as passionate about caring for the elderly. Now she is in need of lots of care.

Also of great concern is the intention behind the attack and why the seemingly unsuspecting woman was beaten in the first place.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

