Police searching for suspect after sunbathing woman sexually assaulted in Central Park

CENTRAL PARK (WABC) -- The manhunt intensifies for the man police say sexually assaulted a sunbather in Central Park.

The incident happened around 1:30 Monday afternoon in the Great Hill section of the park near 104th Street.

The NYPD has flooded the park with resources as they try to capture the attacker.

A young woman says a man tried to sexually assault her in broad daylight.

Police say the 21-year-old woman was sunbathing when she saw a man walking towards her and exposed himself.

He tackled her but she was able to fight him off before screaming and running away.

The suspect also ran away.

As part of the investigation, police patrolled the park and drones were used overhead.

The victim was also canvassing the park with police to look for the man as there were no witnesses or cameras in the area, which NYPD officials say needs to be remedied moving forward.

"That's a really peaceful part of the park and I've not heard of anybody having problem. I hang out there at night," a parkgoer said.

The description of the suspect could describe dozens of men who were in the park yesterday so police say the victim is working with a sketch artist to get an image out to the public, and police looking through footage from other cameras in the park as the investigation continues.

