Accused CEO killer Luigi Mangione asks his fans to stop bombarding him with so many photos

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Luigi Mangione, the man charged with killing the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in New York City, is asking his fans to stop sending him so many photos.

The photos are being sent to the federal jail in Brooklyn where Mangione is being held.

According to a message on a website raising money for his defense, there are so many photos pouring in that he cannot keep up with them.

The 26-year-old is charged with the premeditated murder of UnitedHeathcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown on Dec. 4.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of murder.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole if convicted of the state charges.

Mangione also faces federal charges, including one that could yield the death penalty, but he has not yet been indicted by a federal grand jury. His next date in federal court is in mid-March.

A trial date has yet to be set.

