Coney Island Cyclone remains closed 4 days since riders rescued after roller coaster malfunctioned

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The Coney Island Cyclone remained closed Monday, four days after riders needed to be rescued when the roller coaster malfunctioned.

Thrill seekers had to be escorted off of the ride when it got stuck on an ascent on Thursday.

According to New York City's Department of Buildings, the malfunction was due to a crack on the chain sprocket located in the motor room.

"The Coney Island Cyclone is temporarily closed due to a mechanical problem that developed on August 22, 2024, and is currently undergoing repairs," Luna Park, the amusement park which operates the ride, said in a statement on its website.

The Buildings Department issued two violations to the park including failure to maintain the coaster and failure to notify the department of the incident.

According to Luna Park, the DOB had inspected and cleared the ride the day before incident.

The Cyclone will remain out of service until the necessary repairs are made and the Department of Buildings signs off on a final inspection.

