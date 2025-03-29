Luna Park in Coney Island celebrates 2025 opening day

This weekend, the park will also celebrate the 98th anniversary of the Cyclone Roller coaster.

CONEY ISLAND (WABC) -- Luna Park is kicking off its 2025 season with festivities on Saturday.

The first 98 guests at the park will get a free ride and an egg cream.

Luna Park in Coney Island will also kick off the 2025 season with its annual charitable initiative, where a portion of proceeds from the weekend's sales will be donated to local charities, including the Coney Island Sharks, Operation H.O.O.D., Children of Promise, NYC, Urban Neighborhood Services, and the Coney Island Public Library.

