Police searching for hit-and-run driver after pedestrian struck, killed in New Jersey

Darla Miles has the latest on an investigation into fatal hit-and-run.

LYNDHURST, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in New Jersey.

Lyndhurst police responded to a 911 call around 9:50 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a car accident on Ridge Road near Milton Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers determined the car involved left the scene of the accident. Authorities subsequently pronounced the victim of the collision dead.

Ring camera footage obtained from a nearby business shows the police response, and one person described to Eyewitness News what they saw as officers arrived on scene.

"I heard the sirens, and I thought nothing of it. Then, I saw bright lights so I looked out my window, didn't see anything, went to the bathroom and saw all kinds of lights -- the ambulance, the flashing red lights," said eyewitness Lisa Brooks. "I noticed there were white little cones or something all on top of the road. And I kept on looking and looking, I went into my friend's room because he's on the corner and you can see everything, and we didn't really see much, just a lot of guys walking around with those white cones. We saw the ambulance, we saw police cars."

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and the Lyndhurst Police Department are both investigating the hit-and-run.

