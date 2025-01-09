Macy's landmark store in Philly, others in New York and New Jersey among dozens closing

NEW YORK -- Macy's landmark store in Philadelphia, plus others in New York and New Jersey, are among the dozens of locations closing its doors for good, the company announced on Thursday afternoon.

The Center City store, located in the historic Wanamaker building at 1300 Market Street, is one of 66 closing across the country.

Store locations closing in New York include Brooklyn, Staten Island Furniture, Fordham Place, Sunrise Mall, Mall at Greece Ridge, Sheepshead Bay, Queens Place, Melville Mallf and Lake Success.

There is also one store closing in New Jersey: Essex Green Shopping Center.

Macy's said in a news release the closures are part of its "Bold New Chapter" strategy, which is designed to "return the company to sustainable, profitable sales growth."

The plan, announced in February 2024, includes the closure of a total of 150 stores over a three-year period.

The company said it will ultimately move forward with 350 stores.

In a statement, Macy's chairman and CEO said the closures will allow the company to focus on its remaining locations.

The company released a list of the store closures Thursday.

The newly announced closures are:

1. Superstition Springs Center | AZ

2. Broadway Plaza | CA

3. Hillsdale Furniture | CA

4. Sunrise Malle | CA

5. Westminster Mall | CA

6. NewPark Mall | CA

7. Mission Valley Home | CA

8. Otay Ranch Town Center | CA

9. Village at Corte Madera | CA

10. Downtown Plaza | CA

11. Northfield Stapleton | CO

12. Boynton Beach Mall | FL

13. Ft Lauderdale Furniture | FL

14. Pembroke Furniture | FL

15. South Dade Furniture | FL

16. West Shore Plaza | FL

17. Altamonte Furniture | FL

18. Southgate | FL

19. Gwinnett Furniture | GA

20. Gwinnett Place GA

21. Johns Creek Town Center | GA

22. Silver Lake Mall | ID

23. White Oaks Mall | IL

24. Acadiana Mall | LA

25. Independence Mall | MA

26. Security Square | MD

27. Harford Malle | MD

28. Grand Traverse Mall | MI

29. Lakeside Malle | MI

30. Oakland Mall | MI

31. Genesee Valley Center | MI

32. Maplewood Mall | MN

33. Burnsville Center | MN

34. Metro North Mall | MO

35. South County Mall | MO

36. Essex Green | Shopping Center | NJ

37. Lake Success | NY

38. Melville Mallf | NY

39. Queens Place | NY

40. Sheepshead Bay | NY

41. Mall at Greece Ridge | NY

42. Sunrise Mall | NY

43. Brooklyn | NY

44. Staten Island Furniture | NY

45. Fordham Place | NY

46. Fairfield Commons | OH

47. Franklin Park | OH

48. Streets of Tanasbourne | OR

49. Salem Center | OR

50. Logan Valley Mall | PA

51. Exton Square Mall | PA

52. Philadelphia Center City | PA

53. Wyoming Valley Mall | PA

54. Oak Court | TN

55. Almeda Mall | TX

56. Fairview | TX

57. Shops at Willow Bend | TX

58. Southlake Town Square | TX

59. West Bend | TX

60. Highlands of Flower Mound | TX

61. Southpark Mall | VA

62. South Hill Mall | WA

63. Redmond Furniture | WA

64. Kitsap Mall | WA

The previously announced closures are:

65. Streets at Southglenn Furniture | CO

66. Boca Raton Furniture | FL

