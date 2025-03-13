Lawsuit filed against Columbia University after arrest of Mahmoud Khalil

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Columbia University is now facing a federal lawsuit following the arrest of graduate and pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil.

The lawsuit, filed by the Council on American-Islamic Relations, claims the university illegally disclosed the records of thousands of students at the request of Congress.

Advocacy groups are suing the university and the House of Representatives, specifically the Committee on Education and Workforce. It's all over the congressional request to disclose thousands of student records as part of an investigation into antisemitism on college campuses.

"This lawsuit challenges the House committee's illegal efforts to get disciplinary records, but it also challenges Columbia University's willingness to become an appendage of the government," said CAIR's Kadir Abbas.

The lawsuit comes just days after Khalil was arrested by ICE agents for his role in anti-Israel protests on campus.

The Trump administration is accusing Khalil of inciting violence and aligning with Hamas -- but he is not charged with any crime.

His green card has been revoked and he is being held at an immigration detention center in Louisiana.

His arrest has sparked protests, all while the Trump administration has threatened more student arrests.

"What's been happening is the government has been calling on these universities to hand over individual student disciplinary records, and on February 13, 2025, the Committee on Education and Workforce did this again, and that is what we are here to stop," said immigration attorney Amy Greer.

Also on Thursday, hundreds of Jewish new Yorkers were rallying outside Trump Tower to call for the release of Khalil.

