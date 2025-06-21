Mahmoud Khalil vows to continue protesting Israel's war in Gaza

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- After 104 days in a Louisiana detention facility, Mahmoud Khalil arrived back in the Tri-State area Saturday.

He walked with his wife and newborn son by his side to greet his friends and speak with reporters at Newark Liberty International Airport.

"Thank you so much for everything. Not only for today. It's just for everyday. Like just your words. Your words of support. Your messages have kept me going. Still, the fight is far from over," Khalil said.

Khalil, who is a permanent US resident and a green card holder, was arrested by ICE agents at his home on Columbia University's campus in March.

The Trump administration accused the grad student of promoting antisemitism for his role in the pro-Palestinian protests on campus last summer.

Khalil was released from detention Friday after a US district judge ruled the administration appears to be punishing Khalil over his pro-Palestinian speech, which is unconstitutional.

"Not only if they threaten me with detention. Even if they would kill me. I would still speak up for Palestine again. I just want to go back and just continue the work that I was already doing advocating for Palestinian rights, a speech that should actually be celebrated then rather than punished as this administration wants to do," Khalil said.

His release comes the same day a federal immigration judge ordered him to be removed.

The administration filed notice on Friday that it is appealing Khalil's release, arguing that an immigration judge, not a district judge, has the authority to decide if he should be detained or released.

Khalil's legal team that isnt how the constitutional system works.

"A federal judge reviewed the constitutional arguments presented and did what the federal judge is supposed to do. The immigration judge basically works for DHS and reaffirmed DHS policy. What matters is a federal judge, by the way, was the sixth to rule against the administration," attorney Baher Azmy said.

Khalil had to surrender his passport to authorities prior to his release, and he is only allowed to travel to a handful of states to visit his in-laws, for attorney meetings and court appearances.

