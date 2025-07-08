Mamdani picks up endorsement; Cuomo and Adams won't back down or bow out

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani picked up the endorsement of the Manhattan Democrats.

It's leader, Former Assemblyman Keith Wright, said they will work on party unity and boosting voter turnout.

Mayor Eric Adams, who is running on the independent line, said Former Governor Andrew Cuomo urged him to drop his bid for reelection.

"He caved into the far left around bail reform, around all of these other entities, and now he's telling me that I should step aside for him. That's the highest level of arrogance that I've ever witnessed," Adams said.

NJ Burkett sits down with Mayor Eric Adams to discuss the race for NYC mayor

Cuomo's campaign issued a statement saying, "Mayor Adams did not run in the Democratic primary because he knew he was anathema to Democrats and unelectable. Nothing has changed. We do not see any path to victory for Mayor Adams."

