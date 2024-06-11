Man accused of peddling guns, gun parts from prison to extremists

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York state and federal authorities announced charges Tuesday against an alleged firearms dealer who was peddling guns and gun parts from prison in a case described as the "confluence of guns and extremism."

Hayden Espinosa, 24, allegedly sold illegal firearms and components to an undercover NYPD officer while incarcerated at a federal prison in Louisiana. He is charged with four counts of transport of a firearm and one count of attempted criminal sale.

Espinosa operated a Telegram channel full of ethnically and racially motivated extremist content, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

He was in an online chat with Buffalo supermarket shooter Peyton Gendron, law enforcement sources said.

In the month before his deadly, racist rampage at the Topps supermarket in East Buffalo, Peyton Gendron was hanging out in a Telegram channel called 3D Amendment that was a "hub of ethnically and racially motivated extremist ideology," law enforcement officials said Tuesday in announcing charges against Espinosa.

Espinosa was serving a federal prison sentence in Louisiana on gun charges.

"It is very, very disturbing," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

Police said the Buffalo shooting led investigators to discover the Telegram channel Espinosa was allegedly using to peddle firearms and components from prison, including Glock handguns and a device that can modify a semiautomatic weapon into an automatic weapon.

