Man accused of removing Pride flag from NJ donut shop, making Nazi salute to face bias charges

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, March 30, 2025 10:53PM
The incident was caught on camera Saturday in Matawan, New Jersey.

MATAWAN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Bias charges were filed against a man who is accused of removing a Pride flag from a donut shop and then making Nazi salute gestures.

Police say the man in the video is Maciej Wojciak, a 61-year-old from Holmdel.

The owner of Main Street Donuts says Wojciak tried to remove the Pride flag from outside the business and there was a struggle before the suspect taunted him.

The charges against Wojciak include bias, intimidation, terroristic threats, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

