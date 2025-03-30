Man accused of removing Pride flag from NJ donut shop, making Nazi salute to face bias charges

The incident was caught on camera Saturday in Matawan, New Jersey.

MATAWAN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Bias charges were filed against a man who is accused of removing a Pride flag from a donut shop and then making Nazi salute gestures.

Police say the man in the video is Maciej Wojciak, a 61-year-old from Holmdel.

The owner of Main Street Donuts says Wojciak tried to remove the Pride flag from outside the business and there was a struggle before the suspect taunted him.

The charges against Wojciak include bias, intimidation, terroristic threats, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

