Man arrested after 1 killed, another injured in stabbing at Bronx laundromat

CLAREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- A man has been charged in the double stabbing of two men inside a 24-hour laundromat in the Bronx last week.

Clarence Woodward, 39, who lives at a Brooklyn shelter, is charged with the double stabbing inside the 303 Laundromat on August 8.

His charges include, murder, manslaughter and two counts of assault, according to police.

Police said the motive for the murder of one man and serious injury of another remains under investigation.

Woodward was spotted carrying shirts as he walked into the 303 Laundromat at 2:42 a.m. Thursday in the Claremont section.

Once inside he stabbed two men and ran off southbound on College Avenue.

A 47-year-old man was stabbed in the back. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Another man was stabbed in the legs, torso, and back. He was pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital.

Police found two meat cleavers on the stoop outside the laundromat hours after the attack.

The 47-year-old victim told police he is homeless and was sleeping inside the laundromat with his friend when the stabbing occurred, sources say.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.