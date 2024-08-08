1 man killed, another injured in Bronx laundromat stabbing

CLAREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- Two people were stabbed, one fatally, inside a laundromat in the Bronx.

The attacker was spotted carrying shirts as he walked into the 303 Laundromat at 2:42 a.m. Thursday in the Claremont section.

Once inside he stabbed two men and ran off southbound on College Avenue.

A 47-year-old man was stabbed in the back. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Another man was stabbed in legs, torso, and back. He was pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital.

The suspect is described as a in his 30s, 5'8" tall, 140 pounds, and wearing a green and black shirt, black pants, and a black and white hat.

