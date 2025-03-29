Police: Man attacked by group, stabbed in Hell's Kitchen

HELLS KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say a man was attacked by a group of people and stabbed in Hell's Kitchen.

It happened on 52nd Street and 9th Avenue just before 8 p.m. Friday.

Police say the 51-year-old victim was stabbed once in his left leg. He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover.

There is no word on what led up to the attack, or if the victim was randomly targeted.

So far, police have made no arrests.

