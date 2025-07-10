Man charged in rape of 14-year-old boy in Queens; more victims feared by police

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A 63-year-old Queens man was charged in the rape of a 14-year-old boy for $50, and detectives believe there could be other victims.

The NYPD released a picture of Virgilio Taveras and the gray sedan he allegedly lured the victim into at 171st Street and Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica on July 1.

Police say Taveras drove up and honked at the boy, waved him over, and told him his brother owns a construction company and he could get work.

He then performed a sex act on the boy and gave him a $50 bill as he exited the car.

Taveras was arrested two days later by members of the NYPD Special Victims Squad and arraigned the next day, where bail was set at $20,000.

Detectives have reason to believe he may have approached other teens.

He's charged with rape, luring a child, endangering the welfare of a child, and sexual abuse.

The NYPD is asking any other victims to please come forward by calling the NYPD's Sex Crimes Hotline at 1-212-267-RAPE (7273), the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

