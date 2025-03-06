Man critically injured during shootout with police in Home Depot parking lot in Staten Island

TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- A man was critically injured during a shootout with police in a Home Depot parking lot in Staten Island.

The man was shot in the parking lot on Veterans Road West in Tottenville just before 5:20 a.m. Thursday.

Officers assigned to the 123rd Precinct responded to a report of a man in a Jeep with a gun.

They encountered the man, shots were exchanged, and the man was struck by gunfire.

He was taken to Staten Island University Hospital North in critical condition.

No officers were shot but they are being evaluated.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation.

