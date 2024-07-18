Man dies after rescuing 2 children from river at park in South Jersey

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man who saved two children from drowning in the Great Egg Harbor River in Atlantic County, New Jersey, has died.

He has been identified as Pablo Hernando Cruz, 49, of Mays Landing.

This incident happened at Weymouth Furnace County Park in Hamilton Township. Authorities say two children went swimming there, which is prohibited. There are multiple signs posted in English and Spanish warning people not to swim.

The children started to experience some difficulty in the water, investigators say. That's when Cruz reportedly went in to help them.

Cruz was able to retrieve the children from the water and safely get them to shore, according to police.

However, Cruz then went under the water. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but officials said Thursday morning he had died.

This is the same park where authorities say a 23-year-old man drowned in June 2021.

County officials told sister station Action News that many people don't realize how deep the water is, which makes it dangerous for anyone who swims there.

