Man fatally shot after retrieving phone from Brooklyn coffee shop

A man was shot to death while he was retrieving his phone from a book store turned nightclub.

A man was shot to death while he was retrieving his phone from a book store turned nightclub.

A man was shot to death while he was retrieving his phone from a book store turned nightclub.

A man was shot to death while he was retrieving his phone from a book store turned nightclub.

BED-STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was shot in the head and killed as he retrieved his phone from a coffee shop in Brooklyn.

Police say the victim returned to Daily Press on Somers Street in Bed-Stuy shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday. The business was open because it doubles as a nightclub.

It is not clear when the man left his phone there or why he was shot.

Police identified him as Steven Battle, 45.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.