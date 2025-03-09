Man fatally shot after retrieving phone from Brooklyn coffee shop

BED-STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was shot in the head and killed as he retrieved his phone from a coffee shop in Brooklyn.
Police say the victim returned to Daily Press on Somers Street in Bed-Stuy shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday. The business was open because it doubles as a nightclub.
It is not clear when the man left his phone there or why he was shot.
Police identified him as Steven Battle, 45.
