Man who fatally struck activist sentenced to 6 years in prison after 'lack of remorse'

WHITE PLAINS, New York (WABC) -- A convicted DWI driver accepted a more severe sentence on Monday after he failed to show remorse for the death he caused.

Monday's sentencing came after a delay last week when the judge said Antonio Robles Sanchez, didn't show enough remorse for killing the victim.

The judge gave him two choices: either accept the longer sentence for killing an activist last summer or go to trial. The defendant chose to add two more years to his maximum sentence for a total of six years in state prison.

In August 2023, Sanchez hopped a curb and plowed into 65-year-old Stephanie Kavourias, who was the retired director of the Hartsdale Parking Authority and a community activist.

The Brooklyn man pleaded guilty to driving while high on crack cocaine and was to be sentenced to 1-and-a-third to four years in prison, but his updated plea deal carried additional prison time.

The victim's sisters had hoped for even more time.

"Nothing will bring her back, but we do believe that kind of homicide should have more than the maximum sentence of seven years, it just doesn't make sense," said sister Debbie Kavourias.

Sanchez's lawyer argued his client's expression of remorse was lost in translation from his native Spanish.

"He ruined his family's life, he ruined ours, but he also ruined his own family's life, it's a lose-lose situation all the way around," said sister Elaine Andriotis-Chronis

What was especially troubling for the judge was the defendant had a previous DWI case that dated back to 2008 and furthermore on the same day as the fatal crash, Robles Sanchez got into a fender-bender in Scarsdale. The officer there mistakenly released him before he got behind the wheel again.

"The victim was a beloved figure in the Greenburgh community, and her life was senselessly taken when the defendant chose to get behind the wheel of his car and drive while impaired. We hope this prosecution and sentence helps Ms. Kovourias's loved ones begin the process of healing from this tragedy," said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.

