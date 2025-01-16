Man found dead in Central Park near concert stage; police investigating

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Central Park on Wednesday.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. near 72nd Street and East Drive by a concert stage.

A man in his 20s was found unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

