Man gets driver's license suspension lifted after mistaken violations from last century

BOONTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man from New Jersey was on the verge of losing his license for traffic citations three decades old that weren't even his, so he got 7 On Your Side to set the record straight.

In a few days' time, the routine task of driving will no longer be legal for Eric Goordman Jr. That's because he got served with a license and registration suspension notice.

"My name is Eric Goordman Jr.," he said.

Not to be confused with Eric M. Goodman, who got the two tickets more than two and half decades ago.

They have the same first name and middle name, but not the same address and eye color, and not the same car.

"That was not me. I've never owned a 1990 Toyota. I've never owned any Toyota as far as I know and I've never lived in Jersey City," Goordman Jr. said.

To prove his own identity, first, he mailed a copy of his license, then went in person to the Motor Vehicle Commission with a copy of his birth certificate and marriage license.

He says he brought everything, and they still didn't clear it up, so, he's on the hook for this motorist mix-up.

"I will automatically be suspended, in which case I will owe three years of surcharges, and I think they are $100 each. Plus a $100 restitution fee," he said.

The violations the other driver received were for driving without a license and speeding.

"Either way, I'm going to have to pay money for something I didn't do," Goordman Jr. said.

As a regional store manager, he needs to drive for a living.

"(So, we are up against the clocks because) Jersey City court told me (that in order to) put me on the court calendar, it would four to six weeks but by that time, I won't have a license anymore," he added.

After following up with the court, Goordman was told the date could not be pursued because he had an active warrant for arrest.

7 On Your Side got in contact with the MVC and pumped the breaks on that suspension, then worked with the Jersey City Mayor's Office to get Goordman Jr. a court date and finally in front of a judge.

"Your New Jersey driving and registration privileges will not be suspended," a letter from the agency read.

He got not one but two letters in the mail with the green light to legally drive.

"Once you got involved, someone from motor vehicle in Trenton started to take an interest," Goordman said. "I'm not just happy, I'm surprised at how quickly things started moving once you guys got involved."

