One man killed, another injured after hit by car while crossing street in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a 51-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in East Harlem on Monday afternoon.

Police said a driver who 'failed to navigate the road' struck two males as they were crossing the street.

A 51-year-old man was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem in critical condition.

The second victim, also a 51-year-old male, was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan where he's expected to survive.

A woman said the crash was so loud, she heard it in her apartment.

"I was sitting in my living room and all of a sudden I heard a big bang. It was so hard. And when I came over to the window all I could see is people trying to get him out and they laid him on the ground," said an eyewitness named Gloria.

Surveillance video shows a woman pushing a shopping cart, pausing before crossing First Ave. That's when a white sedan appears to mount a curb and crashes into the cart and then the car hits a parked car which then hits two men.

Neighbors who knew the victim said he had lived in the area his whole life.

"We did homework, He comes from a long way. There were things, but my baby changed, he tried to do the right thing. He was a nice guy, he'd make you laugh all the time," a neighbor said.

"I was very sick I had cancer, and he used to make me laugh, and he would say come and visit and sit down and watch TV with me," a neighbor said.

The second person struck was also seriously hurt and is in critical condition

The investigation is ongoing. It is not clear if the driver will be charged.

ALSO READ | Video shows 95-year-old grandmother assaulted by home aide in Harlem

Jim Dolan has the story from Harlem.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.