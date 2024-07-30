One man killed, another injured after hit by car while crossing street in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a 51-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in East Harlem on Monday afternoon.
Police said a driver who 'failed to navigate the road' struck two males as they were crossing the street.
A 51-year-old man was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem in critical condition.
The second victim, also a 51-year-old male, was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan where he's expected to survive.
A woman said the crash was so loud, she heard it in her apartment.
"I was sitting in my living room and all of a sudden I heard a big bang. It was so hard. And when I came over to the window all I could see is people trying to get him out and they laid him on the ground," said an eyewitness named Gloria.
Surveillance video shows a woman pushing a shopping cart, pausing before crossing First Ave. That's when a white sedan appears to mount a curb and crashes into the cart and then the car hits a parked car which then hits two men.
Neighbors who knew the victim said he had lived in the area his whole life.
"We did homework, He comes from a long way. There were things, but my baby changed, he tried to do the right thing. He was a nice guy, he'd make you laugh all the time," a neighbor said.
"I was very sick I had cancer, and he used to make me laugh, and he would say come and visit and sit down and watch TV with me," a neighbor said.
The second person struck was also seriously hurt and is in critical condition
The investigation is ongoing. It is not clear if the driver will be charged.
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.