Man killed, another shot and injured in his eye in Bushwick

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two men were shot in Brooklyn, one fatally and the other injured after being hit in his eye.

The shooting happened on Putnam Avenue in Bushwick just after 10 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived they found a 39-year-old man who was shot in the abdomen and a 63-year-old man shot in his right eye.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, but the 39-year-old died. He's been identified as Ramel Fisher.

The man who was shot in the eye is currently in stable condition

As of right now, it is not yet known what led up to the shooting and a description of a suspect has not been released.

While murders and shootings are at record lows citywide, the 83rd Precinct has seen a spike.

This is at least the sixth murder in the precinct so far this year.

There was only one last year.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

