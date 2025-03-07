24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man killed in Queens house fire, 1 firefighter injured battling blaze

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, March 7, 2025 10:41AM
Man killed in early morning house fire in Queens
The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire in Sunnyside.

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A man died in a house fire in Queens early Friday morning.

Fire broke out on the home's first floor on 46th Street in Sunnyside just before 3 a.m.

The 65-year-old resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also one firefighter was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell with minor injuries.

The fire does not appear to be suspicious, but it is under investigation.

ALSO READ | Push underway to protect beloved bodega cats that have become fixture at NYC corner stores

Sonia Rincon has details on what the petition is proposing.

----------


* More Queens news


* Send us a news tip


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts


* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW