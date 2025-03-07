Man killed in Queens house fire, 1 firefighter injured battling blaze

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire in Sunnyside.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire in Sunnyside.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire in Sunnyside.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire in Sunnyside.

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A man died in a house fire in Queens early Friday morning.

Fire broke out on the home's first floor on 46th Street in Sunnyside just before 3 a.m.

The 65-year-old resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also one firefighter was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell with minor injuries.

The fire does not appear to be suspicious, but it is under investigation.

ALSO READ | Push underway to protect beloved bodega cats that have become fixture at NYC corner stores

Sonia Rincon has details on what the petition is proposing.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.