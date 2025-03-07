Man killed in Queens house fire, 1 firefighter injured battling blaze

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A man died in a house fire in Queens early Friday morning.
Fire broke out on the home's first floor on 46th Street in Sunnyside just before 3 a.m.
The 65-year-old resident was pronounced dead at the scene.
Also one firefighter was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell with minor injuries.
The fire does not appear to be suspicious, but it is under investigation.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.