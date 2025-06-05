Man kills girlfriend and her 10-year-old daughter in New Jersey murder-suicide, prosecutors say

HAMILTON TWP., N.J. -- A man shot his girlfriend and her 10-year-old daughter to death before turning the gun on himself, authorities in Mercer County, New Jersey, said.

The prosecutor's office says police responded to a 911 call from a home in the 200 block of Henry Street in Hamilton Township just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

Once they arrived, officers found the man, woman and girl all suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl's father has identified her as Evangelina Velasquez.

"My only daughter. Strong like me," said Bladimir Velasquez. "She was always very clever."

He said Evangelina, a fourth grader, loved to swim and stay active.

He says the girl's mother is his ex-girlfriend, Claribel Torres.

The man's name has not been released.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hamilton Police Division are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shootings.