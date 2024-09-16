Man loses control of vehicle, hits pedestrian after shot in the head while driving, police say

ST. ALBANS, QUEENS (WABC) -- A man who was shot in the head while driving lost control and hit a pedestrian in St. Albans, Queens, police said.
Police said they responded to 117th St and Farmers Boulevard around 4:50 p.m. where they found a man who was operating a vehicle and suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a female pedestrian who is in critical condition.
The man who was shot is also in critical condition, police said.
No arrests have been made.
