Man loses control of vehicle, hits pedestrian after shot in the head while driving, police say

ST. ALBANS, QUEENS (WABC) -- A man who was shot in the head while driving lost control and hit a pedestrian in St. Albans, Queens, police said.

Police said they responded to 117th St and Farmers Boulevard around 4:50 p.m. where they found a man who was operating a vehicle and suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a female pedestrian who is in critical condition.

The man who was shot is also in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been made.

