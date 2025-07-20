Man out for morning bike ride killed among victims in Chinatown crash

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- New footage shows the tragic final moments before a biker and another pedestrian were hit and killed by a speeding car in Chinatown.

When Kevin Cruickshank set off for his morning bike ride in Morningside Heights on Saturday, he had no idea it would be his last one.

Friends say the 55-year-old was often seen around the neighborhood coming back from a long adventure -- this time he would not. Just a few hours later, Cruickshank was hit and killed by a car going so fast, he had zero time to react.

"It appears to be excessive speed. Two people are in custody, unfortunate incident. No one should lose their life in that manner," said Mayor Eric Adams.

On Sunday, Cruickshank's wife was too upset to speak, but through a family spokesperson issued a statement saying, in part, "Kevin was a regular fixture in the neighborhood, known for his warm, welcoming spirit and love of helping his friends and neighbors."

Cruickshank was hit and killed along with May Kwok, 63, who was simply sitting on a bench at Canal and Bowery.

Police say two women were in a stolen blue Chevy, speeding off the Manhattan Bridge. The 23-year-old driver lost control, jumped the curb and hit and killed both victims before slamming into an unoccupied police van.

The women tried taking off, but were caught nearby.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that the same driver just hit someone else on April 13 in Brooklyn and was arrested the next day without a license.

In this case, sources say investigators found drugs and alcohol in the speeding Chevy -- a rental that was due back on June 29.

For more than a decade, Cruickshank worked at JP Morgan Chase. Friends say it is devastating to know that he was killed doing something he loved.

