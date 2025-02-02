Man recovering after plunging down Bronx elevator shaft

Officials do not know how the man ended up there, but it took a special rescue operation to get him out.

Officials do not know how the man ended up there, but it took a special rescue operation to get him out.

Officials do not know how the man ended up there, but it took a special rescue operation to get him out.

Officials do not know how the man ended up there, but it took a special rescue operation to get him out.

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man is recovering after plunging down an elevator shaft in the Bronx.

Firefighters say they found the 78-year-old on top of the elevator car inside the shaft on Boynton Avenue in Soundview. The victim was unconscious.

Officials do not know how the man ended up there, but it took a special rescue operation to get him out.

Police say the incident appears to be an accident.

The man is expected to make a full recovery.

ALSO READ | Family mourns loss of 9-year-old boy shot and killed

Janice Yu has more from Newark.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.