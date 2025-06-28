Man seen throwing NYC gay nightclub's Pride signs into middle of the street

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was seen trashing Pride signs at a gay nightclub in Greenwich Village and throwing them into the middle of the street.

The signs belonged to the Monster Bar on Grove Street where David Coss has been a bartender for many years.

"There's been incidents before that people take the flags from the park you know during this time. We've had that happen like a whole bunch of times. And this was just like another incident but it could have been so much worse," Coss said.

Coss pointed out that the suspect was brandishing a large knife as he took signs from one of the oldest gay bars in the neighborhood on June 16. Coss has seen plenty of hate over the years.

"I think of political things also, but they've been always been around -- these kinds of people that hate or don't like the others," Coss added.

Coss says that the current political climate has not made things any easier.

"But we're still here and we've been here since '82 -- and we're not going anywhere," Coss added.

As people gather at the iconic Stonewall National Monument ahead of Sunday's Pride March, they are choosing to celebrate LGBTQ rights a little harder.

"It's just the community and being able to be like our authentic self. And just to celebrate with everyone. I mean we've overcome so much and there's still so much going on." says Kim Schwarz.

