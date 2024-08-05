Man sentenced in drunken crash that killed 6-year-old girl in West Hempstead

WEST HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- A Freeport man was sentenced on Monday to up to 12 years in prison in the drunken crash that killed a 6-year-old girl last year in West Hempstead.

Jorge Bonilla Gutierrez, 19, pleaded guilty in June to manslaughter, assault and driving while intoxicated.

Officials say Bonilla Gutierrez was intoxicated and was speeding on Aug. 7, 2023 when he drove through a red light and crashed into the back of a vehicle stopped with its hazard lights on.

The force of the impact caused the victim's car to go off the roadway and into a tree while Bonilla Gutierrez's car also flipped multiple times.

Bonilla Gutierrez then slammed into the rear driver's side of the victim's car, which caused significant injuries to 6-year-old Katerine Vanegas Hernandez. She was taken to NYU Langone Long Island Hospital and died shortly afterward.

She was killed two days before her seventh birthday. Her 5-year-old brother suffered a fractured spine and the driver of the car suffered multiple broken ribs.

Bonilla Gutierrez's blood alcohol content at the time was 0.17% one hour after the crash.

On Monday he was sentenced to six to 12 years in prison. The Nassau County District Attorney had recommended a sentence of six to 15 years in prison.

"Katerine Vanegas Hernandez was a bright light in her family, a best friend to her little brother, and a happy child excited to celebrate her seventh birthday in just two short days. This defendant, driving drunk and recklessly on Hempstead Turnpike, stole young Katerine's life when he struck her mother's car and tore apart this close and loving family," said DA Anne T. Donnelly. "Katerine's loss - so senselessly and tragically at the hands of a drunk driver - is unfathomable. Our thoughts remain with her mother and brother as they continue to mourn. Halfway through the summer season it bears repeating: do not drink and get behind the wheel. Do not destroy another family."

