NYPD searching for suspect after man set on fire in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- NYPD is searching for a suspect who set a man on fire in Midtown early Sunday morning.

Police received a 911 call at 3:55 a.m. for a person on fire at 41st Street and 7th Avenue.

When police arrived on the scene, a 49-year-old victim told them that a male approached him and threw a liquid on him and proceeded to ignite a fire.

Victim suffered burns to his face and arms.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said the suspect was wearing blue clothing but no other details were immediately known.

