NYPD searching for suspect after man set on fire in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- NYPD is searching for a suspect who set a man on fire in Midtown early Sunday morning.

Police received a 911 call at 3:55 a.m. for a person on fire at 41st Street and 7th Avenue, about a block off Times Square.

When police arrived on the scene, a 49-year-old victim told them that a male approached him and threw a liquid on him and proceeded to ignite a fire.

Victim suffered burns to his face and arms. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

"Just listening to all these things, especially with what happens on the train, in the subway, I don't know what's going on with people who just want to light people on fire," city resident Steven Ortiz said. "I don't understand, just very inhumane. Especially in the middle of Times Square, it's crazy, it doesn't make any sense."

Resident Crusbeni Cruz told Eyewitness News she works in the nearby area where the incident took place and is shocked by the attack.

"I wasn't expecting it, like I haven't been out here long. I've been working early mornings and yeah this is so random," Cruz said.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to canvass the scene for any evidence and surveillance video that may help them track down the suspect.

Police said the suspect was wearing blue clothing but no other details were immediately known.

