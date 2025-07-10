Man set to be sentenced for hitting woman in head 13 times with hammer at Queens subway station

Lindsay Tuchman reports on the sentencing from Kew Gardens.

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- The man convicted in the vicious hammer attack on a woman at a subway station in Queens will learn his fate today.

William Blount, 60, was convicted of striking Nina Rothschild in the head with a hammer 13 times.

The assault, which was caught on surveillance video, happened in February of 2022 at the Queens Plaza subway station.

Rothschild, who was 57 at the time, was on her way home from work when Blount, who was walking with a cane, approached her from behind, kicked her down the stairs and then hit her in the head with a hammer 13 times.

He took her bag as well and ran away.

With help from security footage, Blount was arrested shortly after the attack, and was eventually convicted of robbery and assault this past February.

Rothschild suffered multiple skull fractures and had to get intensive surgery for her Injuries.

She is expected to deliver a victim impact statement at the sentencing, before Judge John Zoll.

Blount faces 25 years-to-life in prison when he is sentenced at 10 a.m. in Queens criminal court.

