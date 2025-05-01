Man shot and killed outside of home in Bronx neighborhood, police say

BRONX (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and later died in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to 3370 Baychester Avenue at 3:46 pm for reports of an assault.

Police said the incident took place outside the Baychester Avenue home.

When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said he was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

