Man shot in hallway of Bronx apartment building, 7 people taken into custody

Phil Taitt reports on the fatal shooting from the Bronx.

Man fatally shot in Bronx apartment building, 7 people taken into custody

Man fatally shot in Bronx apartment building, 7 people taken into custody Phil Taitt reports on the fatal shooting from the Bronx.

Man fatally shot in Bronx apartment building, 7 people taken into custody Phil Taitt reports on the fatal shooting from the Bronx.

Man fatally shot in Bronx apartment building, 7 people taken into custody Phil Taitt reports on the fatal shooting from the Bronx.

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in the hallway of a Bronx apartment building last, and police took seven persons of interest into custody hours later.

Thursday morning, police continued to look for more possible suspects in and around the building.

The victim was shot in the seventh-floor hallway of the Saint Mary's Houses on Westchester Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He apparently got into a fight with at least four other men in the hallway when shots were fired, and he was struck in the upper right shoulder. The victim was pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital.

The motive for the fight and shooting was not immediately known, but money was found on the hallway floor, and detectives are investigating if the dispute started as a robbery.

Hours after the murder, police specialized units descended on the apartment building and burst into multiple apartments.

Seven persons of interest were taken into custody and a gun was recovered.

Those in custody are being questioned, and no charges were immediately filed.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

ALSO READ | NYPD says migrant children behind several violent crimes near Times Square

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the gang violence in Times Square.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.