Man shot and killed inside Bronx deli during dispute, police say

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A man was fatally shot inside a deli in the Bronx on Monday morning during a dispute, officials said.

Police said it happened at 1712 University Ave. just before 7:30 a.m.

The victim, who police said was in his 30s, was shot in the torso and pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.

"I don't feel good, my friend died. My friend died," Manuel De La Rosa said.

The victim's friend, who identified the victim as Felipe, said his life was troubled.

"A good guy but makes too many mistakes," the friend said.

A childhood friend, who grew up with the victim in the Dominican Republic, said Felipe had been in trouble with the law and struggled with drugs.

Friends of the victim said he often slept in the basement of the deli and helped out at the store during the day.

Police said the victim got into a dispute inside the deli before the shooting.

Residents said they are hesitant to be in that area due to safety concerns.

"No never. I never go inside. I don't want to," resident Sylvia Pena said.

Residents said what goes on right out front troubles them daily.

"You come here, be very careful. This area is very dangerous," a resident said.

Another resident said the area is a hotspot for illicit activity.

"This is the problem, some people come here to buy the drug. They buy the drug, let's go," a resident said.

Community members said there is often a police presence in the neighborhood but nothing seems to be done about the congregating that goes on outside the bodega.

"They put at risk, the people, the customers and the employees of the store," said Francisco Marte from Bodegas and Small Business Group.

Police are still investigating the shooting and no arrests have been made.

