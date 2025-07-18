Man sought in attempted rape of woman in Melrose section

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx are searching for a man wanted in the attempted rape of a woman.
It happened on Thursday, just after midnight on East 150th Street and Wales Avenue in the Melrose section.
Police say the man attempted to rape a 20-year-old woman.
He eventually ran off northbound on Wales Avenue.
The woman was not hurt.
The suspect is described as a man wearing a black hat, red t-shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.