Man stabbed in abdomen during dispute in Washington Square Park, police say

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was stabbed in the abdomen during a dispute in Washington Square Park, police say.

It happened Monday around 7:45 p.m. The victim, who is said to be in his twenties was taken to the hospital where he is expected to be okay.

There is no description of the suspect at this time.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

