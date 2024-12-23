Man suffers medical episode, crashes into Queens car dealership, several injured

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A car plowed into a dealership in Queens injuring several people on Monday.

According to police, a 76-year-old man driving a black GMC suffered a medical episode before he crashed into the building.

It happened on Jamaica Avenue.

The driver, passenger, and three employees suffered minor injuries.

They were all taken to nearby hospitals.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

