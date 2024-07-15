Man swept from NYC beach found by fishermen 2 miles from NJ shore

MIDDLETOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was pulled out to sea by the tide from a New York City beach and was found by fishermen almost two miles away from the shoreline in New Jersey.

Police said a 34-year-old man went into the water at Breezy Point in Queens when he was swept out by the tide.

The man said he was treading water for several hours until he was found by the fishermen.

Police received a call at 9 a.m. that a commercial fisherman spotted a swimmer in distress about two miles away from the shoreline of Sandy Hook.

The fisherman and his son brought the man onto their boat and transported him back to Monmouth Cove Marina in Port Monmouth.

Officers met the swimmer at the marina where he was seen by medical personnel and was found to be in good condition.

Officers provided the swimmer, who identified himself as Pete Ordane of New York City, with dry clothes and food before arranging transportation from the area.

The Middletown Police commended the fisherman and his son, who live in Port Monmouth and wish to remain anonymous, for saving Ordane's life.

