Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting 28-year-old woman during robbery in Harlem

HARLEM (WABC) -- Police have released new video and photos of the man they say sexually assaulted a woman during a robbery in Harlem.

Investigators say the suspect started a brief conversation with the 28-year-old victim before grabbing and attacking her on Tuesday night on Lenox Avenue near West 129th Street.

Police said during the struggle, the suspect began to sexually assault the woman and removed $20 and a cellphone from her pocket.

The suspect took off southbound on Lenox Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

All calls are anonymous.

