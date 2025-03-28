Man and woman injured during police-involved shooting in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people were injured in a police-involved shooting in Newark, New Jersey.
Shots were fired on Hunterdon Street just after 10:20 p.m. Thursday.
A man and a woman were shot, both in their arms.
They were taken to University Hospital to be treated
No officers were injured, and the shooting is under investigation.
