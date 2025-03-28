Man and woman injured during police-involved shooting in Newark

The shooting happened in Newark, New Jersey. A man and woman suffered injuries.

The shooting happened in Newark, New Jersey. A man and woman suffered injuries.

The shooting happened in Newark, New Jersey. A man and woman suffered injuries.

The shooting happened in Newark, New Jersey. A man and woman suffered injuries.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people were injured in a police-involved shooting in Newark, New Jersey.

Shots were fired on Hunterdon Street just after 10:20 p.m. Thursday.

A man and a woman were shot, both in their arms.

They were taken to University Hospital to be treated

No officers were injured, and the shooting is under investigation.

ALSO READ: How to protect your password from hackers

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has tips on how to protect your password in this edition of "Social Studies."

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.