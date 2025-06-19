Driver dies after car crashes into historic Long Island home and bursts in flames, police say

MANHASSET, Long Island (WABC) -- A driver is killed after crashing into an historic home in Nassau County Thursday morning, police say.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset.

Officials say the driver veered off the road and into the side of the Manhasset Quaker Meeting House, whiich dates back to the early 1700s.

The car burst into flames.

All westbound lanes are closed at Northern Boulevard between Onderdonk Avenue and Strathmore Road.

The building sustained significant structural damage and will have to be evaluated.

The Manhasset Quaker Meeting House was added to the national register of historic places in 2009

This is breaking news we will update with more information as we learn more.

