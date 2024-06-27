MTA bus hit by bullet, 2 men also injured in gunfire in Harlem, Manhattan

The gunfire not only wounded two men but it also struck a city bus.

The gunfire not only wounded two men but it also struck a city bus.

The gunfire not only wounded two men but it also struck a city bus.

The gunfire not only wounded two men but it also struck a city bus.

HARLEM (WABC) -- A city bus was struck by gunfire that injured two people in Harlem Wednesday night.

Shots were fired near the intersection of Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and West 116th Street just before 11:45 p.m.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the left thigh and taken to Mount Sinai Morningside in stable condition.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Harlem Hospital in a private vehicle. He was also listed in stable condition.

One of the rounds also struck an M16 bus eastbound on West 116th Street, shattering the bus window. Neither the driver or the 12 passengers on board were injured.

The gunman fled on foot, and no arrests have been made. So far, there is no motive for the shooting.

ALSO READ | High Line historian reflects on history of beloved NYC park for 15th anniversary

Joelle Garguilo has details on the anniversary of the High Line Park.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.