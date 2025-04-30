High-pressure gas leak prompts evacuations in Morningside Heights

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Multiple buildings in the Morningside Heights section of Manhattan have been evacuated following a gas leak on Wednesday morning.

Con Edison says a high-pressure leak on a gas main was detected at Broadway and 122nd Street.

The Manhattan School of Music, which is located on Claremont Avenue, is among several locations that have been cleared out.

Subway service on the 1 line was suspended between 96th Street and 168th Street-Washington Heights but was expected to resume shortly.

Meanwhile, the FDNY is conducting an investigation beginning at 125th Street.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

