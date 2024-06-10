  • Watch Now
Man punched, kicked in Manhattan robbery

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, June 10, 2024 2:41AM
MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are trying to track down two men wanted for a violent robbery in Manhattan.

It happened Friday on 45th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues just before 2:30 a.m.

A man says his attackers came out of nowhere, punched and kicked him, and then made off with his cellphone and wallet.

The victim was not badly hurt.

