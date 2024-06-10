Man punched, kicked in Manhattan robbery

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are trying to track down two men wanted for a violent robbery in Manhattan.
It happened Friday on 45th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues just before 2:30 a.m.
A man says his attackers came out of nowhere, punched and kicked him, and then made off with his cellphone and wallet.
The victim was not badly hurt.
