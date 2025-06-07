Tourist bus driver stabbed during dispute in Manhattan: police

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a tourist bus driver was stabbed during a dispute in Manhattan on Saturday.

The incident happened around 11:20 a.m. in front of 17 State St.

A 26-year-old tourist bus driver was involved in a verbal dispute with two males when it turned physical, according to police.

They say the bus driver was stabbed in the torso and shoulder.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Police say the dispute was about "vending."

No arrests have been made so far, and no further details have been provided.

